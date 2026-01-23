BJP's win in Thiruvananthapuram a victory of firm determination to liberate Kerala from corrupt rule of LDF, UDF: PM Modi.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-01-2026
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
