Left Menu

Nitish Kumar govt tables Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget in Bihar assembly.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:14 IST
Nitish Kumar govt tables Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget in Bihar assembly.

Nitish Kumar govt tables Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget in Bihar assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From studio practice to cognitive partnership: How AI is changing design education

Saving Jobs in a Crisis: Why Job Retention Schemes Can Boost Welfare and Recovery

Green Investing Isn’t Enough: How Financial Competition Determines What Values Can Achieve

Storms, Prices, and Growth: Why Climate Change Is Now a Macroeconomic Risk for the Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026