No difference between BRS and Cong govts. Promises made to women not fulfilled, says BJP prez Nitin Nabin in Telangana.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:35 IST
- Country:
- India
No difference between BRS and Cong govts. Promises made to women not fulfilled, says BJP prez Nitin Nabin in Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Phone Tapping Controversy: Reddy's Stirring Allegations Against BRS Chief
Assam Political Clash: Congress vs. BJP Over Land Grab Allegations
Congress Demands Transparency on Indo-US Trade Pact, Cites Farmer Concerns
Haryana Chief Minister Saini Rebuts Congress Claims on Union Budget
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests for Transparency on Galwan Clash