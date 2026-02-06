Amazon misses Q4 profit estimates despite faster than expected growth in cloud computing business, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-02-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:02 IST
Amazon misses Q4 profit estimates despite faster than expected growth in cloud computing business, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Thailand's Election Alcohol Ban: Impact on Tourism and Business
Bharti Airtel's Profits Plummet Despite Revenue Growth
Rio Tinto and Glencore: The Unfinished Business in Mining
Ramaphosa hails SARS as ‘engine room’ of the state, credits innovation for trust and growth
Max Healthcare Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY25