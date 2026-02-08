Indo-Pacific region is emerging as growth engine of the world: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 09:04 IST
Indo-Pacific region is emerging as growth engine of the world: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India and Malaysia Forge Stronger Bonds in Defence and Trade Cooperation
We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
In field of security, India and Malaysia will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing & maritime security: Modi.
India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front: Malaysian PM Ibrahim after talks with PM Modi.
India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence: Malaysian PM after talks with Modi.