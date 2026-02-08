India gives priority to ASEAN centrality: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 09:06 IST
Our message on terrorism is clear: no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
Our collective view is that reforming global institutions is necessary to address today's challenges: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM.
Indo-Pacific region is emerging as growth engine of the world: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health & food security: Modi after talks with Ibrahim.