Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma announces judicial inquiry into blast at illegal coal mine that claimed 27 lives.
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma announces judicial inquiry into blast at illegal coal mine that claimed 27 lives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the Hills: Illegal Mining Blast Prompts Judicial Inquiry
Cylinder Blast Shocks Delhi's Mangolpuri: Four Injured
Exam Chaos: Palaniswami Blasts DMK for TNPSC Postponement
Two more bodies found, toll in Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast mounts to 27: Police.
Sanjay Singh Blasts India-US Trade Deal, Cites Farmer Betrayal