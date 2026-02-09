PM Modi's absence from LS was not due to any threat from us, it was an act of fear: Cong's women MPs to Birla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi's absence from LS was not due to any threat from us, it was an act of fear: Cong's women MPs to Birla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Modi
- absence
- fear
- Lok Sabha
- Speaker Birla
- political dynamics
- India
- parliament
- women MPs