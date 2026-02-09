After today's talks, it is clear that India-Seychelles relations are entering a new phase: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
After today's talks, it is clear that India-Seychelles relations are entering a new phase: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Cricket Diplomacy: Naqvi Seeks Dialogue with India
Royal Diplomacy: Prince William Strengthens Saudi Ties
Cricket Diplomacy: Punjab Talks Amid Pakistan-India World Cup Tensions
Cricket Diplomacy: Resolving the T20 World Cup Standoff
High-Stakes Diplomacy: ICC Mediates Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Boycott