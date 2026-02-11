Iran's president says: 'We are not seeking nuclear weapons ... and are ready for any kind of verification,' reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:27 IST
Iran's president says: 'We are not seeking nuclear weapons ... and are ready for any kind of verification,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- President
- Nuclear
- Verification
- Weapons
- AP
- International
- Commitment
- Peaceful
- Agreements
ALSO READ
Colonial Lens: Unraveling India's Multifaceted History Through Photography
Bangladesh's Gen Z Voters Aim to Shape Their Future in Landmark Election
Tragedy in Papua: Pilots Perish in Airport Attack
Jupiter International Unveils Third Solar Cell Unit, Doubling Capacity
Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Leads BJP Delegation to New Delhi for Development Discussions