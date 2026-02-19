Deepfakes and fabricated content bring instability to open societies: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Deepfakes and fabricated content bring instability to open societies: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Any AI model that succeeds in India can be deployed anywhere in the world: PM Modi.
Some people fear AI, some see the future in it. India sees future in AI: PM Modi.
PM Modi pitches for authenticity labels for AI content on the lines of nutrition labels on food packets.
PM Modi unveils 'MANAV Vision' for AI which encompasses moral and ethical systems, accountable governance and national sovereignty.
We must democratise AI. It must become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South: PM Modi.