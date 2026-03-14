If anybody can free Punjab from drugs, it is Narendra Modi and BJP: Union minister Amit Shah at Moga rally.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
If anybody can free Punjab from drugs, it is Narendra Modi and BJP: Union minister Amit Shah at Moga rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- Modi
- BJP
- Punjab
- drug menace
- Moga
- rally
- Union Minister
- eradication
- crisis
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