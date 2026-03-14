No matter how hard this 'tyrannical' govt here tries, it won't be able to stop 'storm of change': Modi in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
No matter how hard this 'tyrannical' govt here tries, it won't be able to stop 'storm of change': Modi in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Kolkata
- government
- politics
- change
- tyranny
- unrest
- storm
- authoritarian
- transformation
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