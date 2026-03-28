Conflict has been ongoing in West Asia for over a month, India confronting this challenge with full strength: PM Modi.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:57 IST
Conflict has been ongoing in West Asia for over a month, India confronting this challenge with full strength: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Asia
- conflict
- Prime Minister Modi
- diplomacy
- geopolitical
- stability
- peace
- regional
- Tensions