India of 21st century not merely witness to change, but is moving forward with resolve to lead that change: PM Modi in Gujarat.
PTI | Sanand | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:41 IST
India of 21st century not merely witness to change, but is moving forward with resolve to lead that change: PM Modi in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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