Israel has agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement, AP reports, quoting White House official.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:56 IST
Israel has agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement, AP reports, quoting White House official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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