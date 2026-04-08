TN polls very crucial in defeating AIADMK-BJP, opt for DMK for more development, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Chennai rally.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:05 IST
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- India
TN polls very crucial in defeating AIADMK-BJP, opt for DMK for more development, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Chennai rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TN polls
- AIADMK
- BJP
- DMK
- Udhayanidhi
- Chennai
- rally
- development
- elections
- voters
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