Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:43 IST
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Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.
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