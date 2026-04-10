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Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:52 IST
Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.
  • Country:
  • India

Delay in implementation of women quota law not due to Cong but because of BJP which wants to play politics: Jairam Ramesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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