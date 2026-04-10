Narrative that no one can become CM from DMK for second consecutive term will be broken, says CM Stalin in Thanjavur rally.
PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:41 IST
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Narrative that no one can become CM from DMK for second consecutive term will be broken, says CM Stalin in Thanjavur rally.
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