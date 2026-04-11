TMC's politics of loot and lies, its reign of fear will end soon: PM at rally in Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur district.
PTI | Kushmandi | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:48 IST
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- India
TMC's politics of loot and lies, its reign of fear will end soon: PM at rally in Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- TMC
- PM
- rally
- Kushmandi
- Dakshin Dinajpur
- politics
- loot
- lies
- fear
- governance
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