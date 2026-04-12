With 'double engine' govt, Bengal will witness development at double speed: Modi at Siliguri rally.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
With 'double engine' govt, Bengal will witness development at double speed: Modi at Siliguri rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- Bengal
- Development
- Double Engine
- Government
- Rally
- Siliguri
- Progress
- Growth
- Speed
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