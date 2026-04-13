Land-for-jobs scam: SC grants exemption from appearance to RJD chief Lalu Prasad in trial court proceedings.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Land-for-jobs scam: SC grants exemption from appearance to RJD chief Lalu Prasad in trial court proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Supreme Court
- Lalu Prasad
- RJD
- land-for-jobs
- scam
- exemption
- trial
- legal
- proceedings
- relief
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