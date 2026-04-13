Delhi court grants regular bail to couple accused of hurling racial slurs at NE women.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court grants regular bail to couple accused of hurling racial slurs at NE women.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Delhi
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- bail
- racial slurs
- North-East
- women
- discrimination
- justice
- cultural issues
- awareness
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