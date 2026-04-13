People with BJP; TMC goons won't be able to leave their homes on polling days: Amit Shah to PTI Videos at Durgapur roadshow.
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:42 IST
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People with BJP; TMC goons won't be able to leave their homes on polling days: Amit Shah to PTI Videos at Durgapur roadshow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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