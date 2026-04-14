Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rise 16 pc year-on-year to 4,42,460 units in March: SIAM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:37 IST
Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rise 16 pc year-on-year to 4,42,460 units in March: SIAM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Resilience Tested by Oil Price Shock
West Asia Conflict: A Surge in India's Poverty and Development Challenges
Empowering India's Future: Women's Reservation Act Sparks Change
Global Surge: India's Homeopathy Gains Momentum
India's Booming $1/hr House Help Craze: Balancing Opportunity and Safety