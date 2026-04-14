Will resolve Gorkha issue in constitutional manner without dividing West Bengal: Amit Shah in Gangarampur.
PTI | Gangarampur | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Will resolve Gorkha issue in constitutional manner without dividing West Bengal: Amit Shah in Gangarampur.
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