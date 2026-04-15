'Sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us,' says DMK chief Stalin on delimitation.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
'Sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us,' says DMK chief Stalin on delimitation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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