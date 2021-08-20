Parliament's Monsoon Session was complete washout due to govt's unwillingness to discuss Pegasus snooping issue: Cong president Sonia Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 18:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
