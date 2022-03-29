NTA will consider conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year from 2023: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:31 IST
NTA will consider conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year from 2023: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar tells PTI.
