BJP wanted to topple our govt in Jharkhand because it cannot accept a tribal chief minister: Rahul Gandhi at Ranchi rally.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP wanted to topple our govt in Jharkhand because it cannot accept a tribal chief minister: Rahul Gandhi at Ranchi rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Rahul Gandhi
- Ranchi
Advertisement