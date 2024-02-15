Two leaders spoke about strategic investments and partnership in energy and technology sectors: FS Kwatra on Modi-Qatari Emir talks.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:50 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Two leaders spoke about strategic investments and partnership in energy and technology sectors: FS Kwatra on Modi-Qatari Emir talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FS Kwatra
Advertisement