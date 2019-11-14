International Development News
Development News Edition

10T Tech and Hanhaa XG Enter into 3 Year Consumer eSIM Agreement

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 10:25 IST

 10T Tech Limited, a eSIM Solutions Company based in Hong Kong, and Hanhaa XG Company Limited, UK's most exciting full-service Mobile Carrier, are proud to announce the signing of a 3 year contract to provide GSMA Consumer compliant eSIM activation service.

This advanced Mobile Telecoms service will allow Smartphone and tablet owners with the latest Apple iPhones, iPads and Google Pixel 3a and 4 devices to sign up to Hanhaa XG's pre and post paid Mobile Plans by visiting their local service center to download and activate the eSIM Profile.

eSIMs or embedded SIMs are a key component of cellular-powered Internet of Things (IoT) networks, enabling devices to have out-of-the-box network connectivity without having to purchase a physical SIM card separately. Users can simply turn on their devices and download the mobile plan of their choosing.

Commenting during the service signing chief executive officer Ian Maciver said, "At the moment, only selected phones support eSIM in addition to a physical SIM card, but eventually all phones, tablets and wearables will only have eSIM."

He added, "The planned Digital Sign up experience is in line with Hanhaa XG's continual efforts to be the most innovative mobile carrier in UK, constantly striving to offer its current and new customers the best service and most innovative features."

Hanhaa XG eSIM service will be available to its existing and new customer in Q1 2020.

Founded in 2017, 10T Tech offers the world's first Zero Entry Fee access to GSMA Compliant Consumer eSIM Solution and is aimed at Global Tier 2, 3 and MVNO carriers.

DISCLAIMER


Any articles, templates, or information provided by Smartsheet on the website are for reference only. While we strive to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, articles, templates, or related graphics contained on the website. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Marathon organised for children in Delhi despite AQI hovering around 'emergency level'

As Delhi is battling with very poor air quality and hovering around the emergency zone, a marathon named Run for Children was organised in the national capital that could be risky for the lungs and heart of the runners. Scores of children w...

UPDATE 2-Tenuous calm in Gaza as Islamic Jihad says truce reached with Israel

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said it was holding fire from the Gaza Strip on Thursday after Israel agreed to an Egyptian-mediated truce, calming the worst surge in fighting in months.The truce was declared from 0330 GMT, the gro...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Cathay defers delivery of 4 Airbus planes as demand falls

Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would defer the delivery of four Airbus SE narrowbodies in 2020 as it cuts capacity to deal with falling demand due to anti-government protests in its home city.In addition to delayi...

Kane, Strome help Blackhawks storm past Knights

Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome each had a goal and two assists, Kirby Dach had one goal and one assist and Corey Crawford stopped 39 of 42 shots to lift the visiting Chicago Blackhawks past the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Las Vegas on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019