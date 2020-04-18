Left Menu
COVID-19: Odisha artist crafts astounding miniature pencil art with safety message

Odisha based miniature artist and sculptor L Eswar Rao from Jatani has created a unique pencil art with a message of staying indoors amid the coronavirus spread.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:45 IST
Pencil art created by Odisha based miniature artist and sculptor L Eswar Rao [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha based miniature artist and sculptor L Eswar Rao from Jatani has created a unique pencil art with a message of staying indoors amid the coronavirus spread. This pencil has a 2.8 inch long worded message " STAY HOME STAY SAFE". Rao told ANI that he took two days to carve this art on the wooden pencil.

"I appeal to everyone to Stay Home Stay Safe from deadly COVID-19. Do not be a part of gathering and just spend time with your family. This is the best way to beat the virus. During lockdown, just show your talent as I did," he said. "Being a miniature artist, I created a message for the society-- STAY HOME - STAY SAFE with folded hands on pencil nib," he added.

Apart from the pencil, Rao also made a small house from as many as 256 match sticks with the same message 'Stay Home-Stay Safe." He has placed the house in a transparent bottle for the display. It took him seven days to complete this piece of art. (ANI)

