Abhishek Dutt, Sadhna Bharti appointed National Media Panelist of Congress party

"Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti appointed as National Media Panelist of Congress party. Sanjay Jha dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect," it read. (ANI)