Goa Assembly monsoon session from July 27: Speaker Patnekar

Goa Assembly monsoon session from July 27: Speaker PatnekarPTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:32 IST
The monsoon session of GoaLegislative Assembly will begin from July 27 and would mostlikely be for three weeks though the exact duration is yet tobe decided, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar told reporters on Monday
The last session of the House was in February in whichChief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced the budget.
