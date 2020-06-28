Chennai-based playback singer raises Rs 15 Lakh by singing live for 64 days

A Chennai based playback singer has raised over Rs 15 lakh by singing live for the past 64 days to help musicians who are facing problems due to COVID-19. Playback singer Satyan Mahalingam, who started the initiative 'Satyan Utsav' on Instagram and Facebook during the lockdown imposed after the pandemic outbreak, says he has collected over Rs 15 lakhs so far.

He is calling the project 'Music 4 Musicians' to support the livelihood of people associated with the music industry. "Earlier, we used to have 40 to 45 programs within a month. Our minimum earning was Rs 50,000 and above. With the commencement of lockdown our earnings have come down to zero and we don't know how long it will last," Mahalingam said.

He further said, "Since I am from the music industry, I know how hard it is to survive. So, I've started this and able to give something to my industry. It's my 64-day performance." Mahalingan said: "On May 30, I sang continuously for 25 hours to collect funds to help stage light music artists." (ANI)