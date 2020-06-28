Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai-based playback singer raises Rs 15 Lakh by singing live for 64 days

A Chennai based playback singer has raised over Rs 15 lakh by singing live for past 64 days to help musicians who are facing problems due to COVID-19.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:10 IST
Chennai-based playback singer raises Rs 15 Lakh by singing live for 64 days
Satyan Mahalingam, Chennai-based playback singer sings for 64-days during the lockdown. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Chennai based playback singer has raised over Rs 15 lakh by singing live for the past 64 days to help musicians who are facing problems due to COVID-19. Playback singer Satyan Mahalingam, who started the initiative 'Satyan Utsav' on Instagram and Facebook during the lockdown imposed after the pandemic outbreak, says he has collected over Rs 15 lakhs so far.

He is calling the project 'Music 4 Musicians' to support the livelihood of people associated with the music industry. "Earlier, we used to have 40 to 45 programs within a month. Our minimum earning was Rs 50,000 and above. With the commencement of lockdown our earnings have come down to zero and we don't know how long it will last," Mahalingam said.

He further said, "Since I am from the music industry, I know how hard it is to survive. So, I've started this and able to give something to my industry. It's my 64-day performance." Mahalingan said: "On May 30, I sang continuously for 25 hours to collect funds to help stage light music artists." (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Growth can be achieved by marketing women's cricket rather than changing rules: Pacer Shikha Pandey

India pacer Shikha Pandey has said that rather than changing the rules to aid the womens game, the product needs to be marketed well to ensure growth and fan following. Her remark comes in the wake of suggestions by several cricketers using...

South China Sea disputes should be resolved in line with international law: Pompeo

The United States has welcomed the statement by members of the ASEAN countries that South China Sea disputes should be resolved in line with the international law, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Saturday local time. The United...

PM Narendra Modi shares inspirational stories of villagers, migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday shared the details of how locals and migrant workers have helped one another and cared for the environment as well during the coronavirus pandemic. Every month, we come ac...

When will there be talk of defence & security, Rahul Gandhi asks ahead of PM's 'Mann ki Baat'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked when will there be talk about the nations defence and security. His comment came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Mann ki Baat programme aired on the All India Radio.When will there be talk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020