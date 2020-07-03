Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Sufiyum Sujatayum" first Malayalam film to be released on OTT platform

Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 (PTI): Amid the COVID-19lockdown, "Sufiyum Sujatayum", starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari, has become the first Malayalam film to be released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform as theatres remain shut in Kerala due to the pandemic.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:07 IST
"Sufiyum Sujatayum" first Malayalam film to be released on OTT platform

Thiruvananthapuram, July 3 (PTI): Amid the COVID-19lockdown, "Sufiyum Sujatayum" , starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari, has become the first Malayalam film to be released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform as theatres remain shut in Kerala due to the pandemic. Written and directed by N Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu, the film was released past midnight on the OTT platform and began streaming worldwide on Prime Amazon video this morning.

Dev Mohan, 27, is making his debut as an actor and essays the role of a sufi saint. The "Wazir" and "Murder 3" actress, Aditi Rao Hydari, is portraying the role of speech impaired Sujatha who is in love with the sufi saint, while Jayasurya acts as her husband in the film.

After her on screen debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film "Prajapathi" , this is Aditi's second foray into Mollywiood. She has also acted in Tamil and Telugu films.

Vijay Babu said since the theatres are shut due to the lockdown, there was no option but to release the film on the OTT platform. Meanwhile, the pirated version of the film has come out following the release on AmazonPrime. PTI UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Ground-based discovery of two strongly interacting exoplanets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sambasiva Rao takes over as VC of SRM varsity in AP

Amaravati, July 3 PTI Prof Vajja Sambasiva Rao has taken over as the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University AP, Amaravati. Rao previously served as president of NIIT University and also acting Vice-Chancellor and Director of BITS, Pilani, a univ...

Cancer-stricken Dingko recovers from COVID-19, back at home in Imphal

Asian Games gold-winning former boxer Dingko Singh has recovered from COVID-19, testing negative for the deadly virus on Friday over a month after the cancer-stricken legend was hospitalised in Imphal. Back at his home, but in isolation for...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1720 hours SPO-GOLF-LD IND COVID-19 impact Hero Indian Open cancelled New Delhi, Jul 3 PTI Hero Indian Open, the biggest golf tournament the country hosts, was on Friday cancelled owing to th...

NR Group launches website goKoronago.com for all health essential products

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 3 ANINewsVoir NR Group has announced the launch of a unique platform goKoronago.com which is aimed at providing hygiene products to the common man at a discounted price. Its Indias first website which is fully...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020