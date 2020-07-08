Illustrated biography of Dalai Lama to hit stands soon

A new book on the Dalai Lama featuring over 400 never before seen photographs and documents from the life and times of the Tibetan spiritual leader will be released in October, publishers Roli Books said on Wednesday. The 352-page book, "His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography", in making for nearly five years, has been written by one of the Dalai Lama's closest aides and advisor of over 40 years — Tenzin Geyche Tethong. The Dalai Lama marked his 85th birthday on Monday. The book, which includes nearly 400 photographs and documents, also features a personal message by the spiritual leader, along with a foreword by his younger brother, Tenzin Choegal. "From the early years of the Dalai Lama, when he led a sheltered yet rigorous existence spent between the Potala and Norbulingka palaces, to the complex and increasingly dangerous relationship with communist China, the book gives us a glimpse into an important slice of history before the Dalai Lama was forced to flee to India in March 1959," the publishers said in a statement.

The Dalai Lama had fled from Tibet as a 23-year-old and sought asylum in India. He currently resides in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. According to Roli Books, the illustrated biography promises to be "richly compelling", and is a "stunning visual celebration" of the Dalai Lama. "It sketches a memorable portrait of the icon that has won the attention and hearts of billions across the world.

"The second half of the book looks at His Holiness' role as one of the most recognised world leaders today and how he gave up the temporal authority to continue to spiritually guide millions of Tibetan Buddhists around the world," the publishers added. The Dalai Lama, a staunch advocate of non-violence and freedom, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. The book will also be published globally in several other languages including German, Dutch, Russian, Italian, Czech, Estonian, Lithuanian and Slovak.