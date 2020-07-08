Left Menu
Development News Edition

Illustrated biography of Dalai Lama to hit stands soon

A new book on the Dalai Lama featuring over 400 never before seen photographs and documents from the life and times of the Tibetan spiritual leader will be released in October, publishers Roli Books said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:37 IST
Illustrated biography of Dalai Lama to hit stands soon
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

A new book on the Dalai Lama featuring over 400 never before seen photographs and documents from the life and times of the Tibetan spiritual leader will be released in October, publishers Roli Books said on Wednesday. The 352-page book, "His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography", in making for nearly five years, has been written by one of the Dalai Lama's closest aides and advisor of over 40 years — Tenzin Geyche Tethong. The Dalai Lama marked his 85th birthday on Monday. The book, which includes nearly 400 photographs and documents, also features a personal message by the spiritual leader, along with a foreword by his younger brother, Tenzin Choegal. "From the early years of the Dalai Lama, when he led a sheltered yet rigorous existence spent between the Potala and Norbulingka palaces, to the complex and increasingly dangerous relationship with communist China, the book gives us a glimpse into an important slice of history before the Dalai Lama was forced to flee to India in March 1959," the publishers said in a statement.

The Dalai Lama had fled from Tibet as a 23-year-old and sought asylum in India. He currently resides in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. According to Roli Books, the illustrated biography promises to be "richly compelling", and is a "stunning visual celebration" of the Dalai Lama. "It sketches a memorable portrait of the icon that has won the attention and hearts of billions across the world.

"The second half of the book looks at His Holiness' role as one of the most recognised world leaders today and how he gave up the temporal authority to continue to spiritually guide millions of Tibetan Buddhists around the world," the publishers added. The Dalai Lama, a staunch advocate of non-violence and freedom, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. The book will also be published globally in several other languages including German, Dutch, Russian, Italian, Czech, Estonian, Lithuanian and Slovak.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Another nonagenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 96-year-old woman in Chitradurga district has recovered from the coronavirus infection, the second such instance of a nonagenarian in Karnataka getting cured of the disease. Last month, a 99-year-old woman in Bengaluru had fully recovered...

Policemen Vinay Tiwari, KK Sharma arrested for tipping-off gangster Vikas Dubey before encounter: Kanpur SP.

Policemen Vinay Tiwari, KK Sharma arrested for tipping-off gangster Vikas Dubey before encounter Kanpur SP....

Govt approves setting up agri-infra fund of Rs 1 lakh cr

The government on Wednesday approved setting up an agriculture infrastructure fund with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to provide financial support to entrepreneurs, start-ups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for infrastructure and logisti...

In risky bid, Trump stokes racial rancour to motivate voters

President Donald Trump is wielding Americas racial tensions as a reelection weapon, fiercely denouncing the racial justice movement on a near-daily basis with language stoking white resentment and aiming to drive his supporters to the polls...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020