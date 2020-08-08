Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBC radio host quits over use of racist term in news report

The attackers are reported to have yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car. The victim needed hospital treatment for a broken leg and other injuries.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:41 IST
BBC radio host quits over use of racist term in news report
The BBC included the word when reporting last month on a violent attack on a young Black man in Bristol, a city in southwest England. The attackers are reported to have yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car. Image Credit: Flickr

British radio host Sideman quit the BBC on Saturday over the corporation's decision to include a racial slur in a news report about a racist attack. Sideman, who appeared on music station Radio 1Xtra, said in an Instagram post that broadcasting the word "feels like a slap in the face to our community." The comedian and broadcaster, whose real name is David Whitely, said that "with no apology (from the BBC) I just don't feel comfortable being aligned with the organization." The BBC included the word when reporting last month on a violent attack on a young Black man in Bristol, a city in southwest England. The attackers are reported to have yelled the offensive term as they ran into the 21-year-old with a car.

The victim needed hospital treatment for a broken leg and other injuries. The BBC has defended the decision to use the word, saying it wanted to convey the racist nature of the attack and "gave adequate warnings that upsetting images and language would be used." On Thursday the BBC said it had received more than 18,000 complaints about the broadcast.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police to give out of turn promotion to personnel who resolve matters related to children early

By Ravi Jalhotra After the case of sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, Delhi Police has now prepared a blueprint for giving rewards or out of turn promotions to police personnel if they resolve matters related to children early, Police Co...

Trump seeks to go it alone after coronavirus stimulus talks break down

President Donald Trump on Saturday plans to sign an executive order intended to provide economic relief to Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House failed to reach a deal with Congress, a White House source said. Ami...

Scientists identify cellular structure that may play critical role in coronavirus replication

Scientists have identified a structure in host cells which the novel coronavirus likely uses to synthesise components that will be assembled into fully infectious viruses, an advance which may lead to the development of new drugs against CO...

501 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Uttrakhand reported 501 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count to 9,402 in the state.According to official data, the total number of cases includes 5,963 recovered cases, 3,238 active cases and 117 deaths.With a single-day sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020