Lupita Nyong’o releases her book 'Sulwe' in English, Kiswahili, and Luo language

Academy Award-winning actor and New York Times best-selling author, Lupita Nyong'o, brings her book 'Sulwe' home to readers in East Africa with a brand-new edition available in English, Kiswahili, and Luo, according to a new report by The Sauce.

Translated, published, and distributed by Bunk Books, 'Sulwe', a powerful, moving picture book about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within, is now available at book shops and other outlets across East Africa, and is distributed by and available at all Text Book Centre outlets at Ksh. 1,190.00

Sulwe follows the story of a young girl with skin the color of midnight. She wants to be beautiful and bright like her mother and sister. A magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything. With beautiful illustrations by Vashti Harrison, 'Sulwe', teaches young children to see their own unique beauty.

"A welcome celebration of Black girls, an important lesson for all kids (and grownups), and a necessary message for any child who has been made to feel unworthy of love on account of their looks." -BOOKLIST

Through the Kiswahili and Luo translations, young children, along with parents and guardians, are encouraged to absorb new work in indigenous languages.

Lupita Nyong'o said, "I am very proud to finally be debuting my book, Sulwe, at home in Kenya in English, Kiswahili, and my mother tongue, Luo. It has been a dream of mine to have Sulwe published in indigenous languages as a way to celebrate them and keep them alive and relevant. I hope readers enjoy Sulwe's adventure as she discovers the beauty within."