Alpine Electronics of America honoured by FCA as 2020 Supplier of the Year

Alpine Electronics of America, Inc, an Alps Alpine Group company, was named FCA Supplier of the Year in the category of innovation during the recently held virtual 2020 North America Annual Supplier Conference and Awards programme. The FCA Supplier of the Year awards recognise companies that have shown exceptional commitment to FCA, providing innovative and quality products and services.

"It is with great honor and appreciation that we accept this award for Innovation," said Cameron Hosner, Executive Director, Alps Alpine North America. "We remain committed to the continuous pursuit of unique and compelling solutions that deliver maximum value to our partners and look forward to continued collaboration with FCA," he added.

During the program, FCA recognized 31 supplier partners across a total of 19 categories. In addition to the Innovation Supplier of the Year, Alpine was also a finalist for the Electrical and Foundational Supplier of the Year. "The transformational changes we made in 2019 built a strong foundation for the wave of product launches coming out of FCA, and today we spotlighted those suppliers who took their work to the next level," said Martin Horneck, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America.

"These are the 'best of the best' in our industry and they will continue playing a leading role in our collective success," he added. The award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company's 2019 supplier scorecard performance - a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost and warranty - and input from FCA senior leadership.

Winners for innovation, sustainability and diversity categories were submitted by the suppliers and vetted by FCA senior leadership. This is the third time Alpine Electronics of America Inc has received a Supplier of the Year award from FCA. This award follows a 2019 win of the Electrical Supplier of the Year.

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. (ANI)