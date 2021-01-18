Left Menu
2 coaches of Amritsar-Jaynagar Express derail in Lucknow

Two coaches of the Amritsar-Jaynagar Express derailed at 07

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-01-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 11:00 IST
2 coaches of Amritsar-Jaynagar Express derail in Lucknow
Visual from the site.. Image Credit: ANI

Two coaches of the Amritsar-Jaynagar Express derailed at 07:50 am today at Charbagh Railway Station of Lucknow division. "There were only 155 passengers in the two coaches. All the arrangements were made for them. No injury and casualty have been reported," said Sanjay Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager, Northern Railways.

"The train had just left from the yard and was running at a slow pace. The cause of the derailment is a matter of probe. A committee is being formed to probe the matter," Tripathi further said. He told ANI that the first task was to help the passengers and shift them.

"We immediately shifted people from the accident site to a safe place," added Tripathi. (ANI)

