Fire breaks out at factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, one dead

The Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad will be organising a 40-day long fair here called Kumbh Baithak beginning Sunday as a precursor to the famous Haridwar Kumbh Mela, officials said.Prior to the Haridwar Kumbh, the fair will be org...
Packaging materials and solution company Uflex Ltd plans to set up a new greenfield plant in Karnataka with an investment of Rs 850 crore.The Noida-headquartered firm has also announced brownfield investment of USD 15 million approx Rs 109....
Trinamool Congress Fridaycalled its MP Dinesh Trivedi ungrateful after he resignedfrom the Rajya Sabha, while a jubiliant BJP quicklyextended its welcome to him to join the saffron camp.Trivedis resignation came amidst the exodus fromMamata...
The European Union hopes to start giving out money from its 750 billion euros coronavirus economic recovery fund before the end of September, the blocs top officials said on Friday as they finalised approval of the landmark stimulus. Europe...