Wangdee Nima (Wang Tae): Google dedicates doodle to Thai musician

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:44 IST
Wangdee Nima performed for over four decades until his name became a symbol of Lamkik. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Wangdee Nima!!!

Google today celebrates the 96th birthday of Thai musician Wangdee Nima with a beautiful doodle. He was born on March 2, 1925 in central Thailand.

Wangdee Nima aka Wang Tae inherited a love for music from his parents, both of whom were performers of traditional Thai folk genres. As a child, he became a specialist in Lam Tad, a style of music that originated in his home region.

Wangdee Nima performed for over four decades until his name became a symbol of Lamkik. He was an artist who created and inherited folk performances with great pride. He established his own troupe, eponymously named 'Lam Tad Wang Te' that earned him national recognition and widespread appeal. Being a Muslim, he was a folk song artist with special expertise in song Lam-Khat.

Renowned for his clever lyrics with his cunning use of double entendres, Wangdee Nima aka Wang Tae was a true master of the Thai language whose witty performances brought smiles to the faces of audiences across Thailand for close to 40 years.

In 1988, Wang Tae was named a National Artist of Thailand, an annual prize awarded by the National Culture Commission of Thailand to the country's most prestigious performing artists.

Wangdee Nima got sick due to liver cancer. He was admitted in Bumrungrad International Hospital in July 2011. He was admitted at the hospital for 11 months until his death at the age of 87.

