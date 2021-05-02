Andhra Pradesh: Young woman attempts suicide after parents reprimand her for failing in exams

A 19-year-old woman jumped into the Budameru canal in Andhra Pradesh's Kesarapalli village after her parents reprimanded her about the backlog due to failing in past college exams, but fortunately she was saved by some locals. According to the Gannavaram Inspector K Sivaji, the young woman was rescued by the locals and police officials.

"A 19-year-old woman from Kankipadu village is studying polytechnic diploma course at a private college in Kesarapalli. She has many backlogs in the college exams, on which her parents reprimanded her to study well and clear the backlogs. Feeling insulted, she attempted suicide by jumping off into the Budameru canal," said the inspector. "Locals who saw the girl attempting suicide pulled her out of the canal," he added.

Police rushed to the spot and took the woman to the Community Health Centre at Gannavaram. Meanwhile, the police called on her parents. Once the woman was out of danger, the police gave counselling to her and her parents separately. (ANI)

