Bulli Bai case: Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawal brought to Mumbai

The Mumbai police on Friday brought Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal, the two accused in the Bully Bai app case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The two accused will be produced before Bandra court in the afternoon.

The duo were brought to Mumbai through transit remand from Uttarakhand. Currently, they are lodged in Bandra police lockup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

