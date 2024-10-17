UNESCO and Egyptian Museum Celebrate Living Heritage with Unique Exhibition

From 30 September to 15 November 2024, UNESCO’s Regional Office for Egypt and Sudan, in collaboration with the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, proudly presents the exhibition "Intangible Cultural Heritage – A Bridge for Dialogue Among Cultures." This captivating showcase celebrates Egypt’s rich living traditions, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to explore a collection of contemporary photographs and artifacts that link Egypt’s ancient past with its modern cultural practices.

Bridging Ancient Roots and Modern Practices

The exhibition aims to connect Egypt’s historical heritage with the vibrant cultural practices that shape the country’s identity today. By featuring both modern representations and archaeological objects, it fosters a dialogue between tradition and innovation, illustrating how these practices have evolved while retaining their significance across generations.

Highlighting UNESCO-Recognized Traditions

A central theme of the exhibition is the celebration of eight Egyptian traditions that have received recognition from UNESCO under the Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. These living practices are continuously adapted and maintained within communities, ensuring that Egypt’s cultural legacy is preserved for future generations. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the following traditions:

Al-Sirah Al-Hilaliyyah Epic (2008): A rich oral tradition encompassing storytelling, poetry, and song that preserves communal history and identity.

Tahteeb, Stick Game (2016): A traditional martial art that not only promotes physical well-being but also fosters social interaction among participants.

Traditional Hand Puppetry (2018): A performing art that strengthens community bonds and highlights cultural narratives.Handmade Weaving in Upper Egypt (Sa’eed) (2020): A textile craft that has been passed down through generations, showcasing the skills of local artisans.

Arabic Calligraphy (2021): The elegant art of Arabic script, representing the continuity of language and cultural expression in Egypt.

Festivals Related to the Journey of the Holy Family in Egypt (2022): Rituals and festivals that cultivate a sense of community belonging and shared identity.

Date Palm Knowledge, Skills, Traditions, and Practices (2022): Agricultural practices that not only support local communities but also emphasize environmental sustainability.

Arts, Skills, and Practices Associated with Engraving on Metals (2023): Traditional metalworking practices that continue to be preserved and celebrated in Egypt.

A Dialogue of Continuity

The exhibition invites visitors to immerse themselves in a narrative of continuity, where ancient traditions meet contemporary practices. Through a blend of contemporary photographs and ancient artefacts, it provides a fresh perspective on how these cultural traditions have been preserved and reimagined over time.

Collaborative Efforts

UNESCO’s Regional Office for Egypt and Sudan and the Egyptian Museum are proud to co-organize this exhibition. A UNESCO representative stated, “We are thrilled to lead this exhibition alongside the Egyptian Museum. It is a celebration of Egypt’s rich cultural heritage, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding these traditions and ensuring their vitality in the modern world. Together, we invite visitors to explore the living legacy of Egypt’s intangible cultural heritage.”

Additional Information

The exhibition also includes interactive workshops, educational programs, and guided tours aimed at deepening visitors' understanding of Egypt's intangible cultural heritage. By engaging with both the artifacts and the stories behind them, visitors can appreciate the ongoing relevance of these traditions in today’s society.

Visit the Exhibition

The "Intangible Cultural Heritage – A Bridge for Dialogue Among Cultures" exhibition will be held at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo from 30 September to 15 November 2024. It offers an enriching experience for all who wish to connect with Egypt’s vibrant cultural heritage and understand the role of these living traditions in fostering intercultural dialogue.

For more information about the exhibition and related events, please visit the UNESCO and Egyptian Museum websites.