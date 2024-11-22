55th IFFI Showcases Cinematic Legacy with ‘Safarnama’ Exhibition and Launch of Animation Series on Freedom Fighters

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opened its doors to an immersive celebration of Indian cinema's rich history with the inauguration of the multimedia exhibition ‘Safarnama: Evolution of Indian Cinema’. Held at Kala Academy, Panaji, Goa, the event was inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and eminent actor-producer Shri Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao.

Organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the exhibition is a tribute to Indian cinema's rich traditions, aimed at inspiring future generations to appreciate its legacy.

Showcasing a Century of Cinematic Legends

The exhibition features four dedicated galleries honoring centenary cinematic legends: Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Tapan Sinha, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Visitors can explore rare archival materials such as posters, videos, and memorabilia, showcasing the timeless contributions of these icons.

Shri Sanjay Jaju highlighted cinema's transformative role in shaping India’s cultural identity, stating:

“This initiative salutes the rich heritage of Indian cinema and brings it closer to younger audiences, preserving the legacy for future generations.”Actor Shri Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao reflected on Indian cinema's inclusivity, saying, “Cinema transcends language. It is Indian at its core.” He also honored his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s contributions alongside other legends like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi.

Immersive and Educational Experience

Running from November 20 to 28, 2024, the exhibition promises an interactive journey through cinema’s evolution, incorporating modern technologies such as:

Projection Mapping

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Digital Quizzes and Puzzles

Aimed at engaging younger audiences, the exhibition is expected to attract a large number of school students, combining entertainment with education.

Global Launch of ‘Bharat Hain Hum’ Animation Series Season-2

The event also marked the launch of Season-2 of the animation series ‘Bharat Hain Hum’, which pays homage to India’s freedom fighters. The series, created by Graphiti Studios and supported by Prasar Bharati, will stream from December 1, 2024, on:

Doordarshan

OTT platforms: Netflix, Prime Video, WAVES

Akashvani Radio and Spotify Podcasts

Available in 12 Indian languages and 7 international languages (including French, German, and Spanish), the series will reach 150 countries, amplifying India's freedom struggle narrative to a global audience.

Launch Event Highlights

A signature song was unveiled, symbolizing the tradition of Doordarshan while showcasing the forward-looking WAVES OTT initiative by Prasar Bharati.

The launch saw prominent attendees, including:

Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati

Shri Yogesh Baweja, DG, CBC

Show creators Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty

Representatives from Netflix and Prime Video

Shri Jaju lauded the animation series as a significant step in keeping the stories of India’s freedom fighters alive, particularly for younger audiences.

The 55th IFFI exemplifies its commitment to preserving and promoting India’s cinematic and cultural heritage. From celebrating timeless icons with ‘Safarnama’ to launching globally accessible stories of patriotism, the festival reinforces India’s role as a global cultural powerhouse.

This year’s edition not only honors the past but also embraces modern storytelling techniques, fostering an inclusive appreciation of Indian cinema across generations and borders.