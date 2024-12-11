Sierra Leone and EU Partner to Strengthen Governance and Development Agenda

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio expressed heartfelt appreciation to the European Union (EU), the United States, the United Kingdom, and other international development partners for their steadfast support in fostering peace and promoting dialogue with the main opposition party, the All People’s Congress (APC). Speaking at the annual EU-Sierra Leone Political Partnership Dialogue at State House, the President highlighted key achievements and outlined future priorities for the nation’s growth.

Advancing Reforms and Strengthening Democracy

President Bio emphasized his administration’s commitment to democracy, rule of law, and political reforms, supported by development partners. “Our social contract prioritizes security, economic growth, and reforms that enable private sector development and job creation,” he noted.

Under his leadership, Sierra Leone has seen significant progress in economic reforms, attracting foreign investments in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors. Highlighting the success of trade, the President proudly stated that Sierra Leone has become a net exporter of cooking oil and other goods to neighboring countries.

He reaffirmed his government’s dedication to tackling corruption through the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which has been instrumental in recovering stolen public funds and elevating Sierra Leone’s global anti-corruption rankings.

“The ACC, alongside the Audit Service and National Public Procurement Authority, has closed systemic loopholes, enhancing transparency and accountability,” he said.

Sierra Leone’s Role on the Global Stage

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), President Bio described it as a milestone in the country’s journey from conflict to peace. He reiterated Sierra Leone’s call for UNSC reform to address Africa’s underrepresentation.

“The UN Security Council urgently requires reforms to rectify its historical imbalance. Sierra Leone will continue to champion Africa’s rightful place in global governance,” the President declared.

Partnership with the European Union

EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Jacek Jankowski, commended the strong partnership between the EU and Sierra Leone, emphasizing the importance of the political dialogue. He acknowledged President Bio’s leadership in democratic governance and institutional reforms, which have fostered an improved investment climate.

Ambassador Jankowski highlighted collaborative achievements, including the October 2023 Agreement and the recommendations from the Tripartite Committee aimed at bolstering governance.

“The cornerstone of our partnership is institutional strengthening and fighting corruption. With reforms like the Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2019 and the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2024, Sierra Leone is becoming a more attractive destination for investment,” he said.

Acknowledging the dual challenge of addressing energy poverty and climate change, Ambassador Jankowski called for a balanced approach to sustainable development.

The EU pledged ongoing support, including a budget allocation of 275 million Leones, aimed at advancing Sierra Leone’s development objectives.

Vision for the Future

President Bio extended an invitation to international investors, assuring them of Sierra Leone’s improved business environment. “Our vision is a food-secure, economically vibrant Sierra Leone. Together with our partners, we are building a future of prosperity and opportunity,” he concluded.

The dialogue reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to fostering sustainable development, strengthening global partnerships, and leading by example in governance and democratic principles.